City Sikhs to celebrate 555th birth anniv of Guru Nanak Dev

Hyderabad: Gurudwaras in the city are gearing up to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, which is known as Prakash Utsav. In this context, Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad will conduct a grand, colourful Nagar Kirtans (holy processions) on Monday.

The Utsav will be celebrated in the twin cities from November 11 to 15. Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara like Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success. In this context, two magnificent Nagar Keertans (holy processions) will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at 4 pm on November 11 and another from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, and Afzalgunj at 4 pm on November 13 (Wednesday).

Highlighting the upcoming holy procession (Nagar Keertan), members of the Prabhandak Committee stated, “A colourful Nagar Keertan will be taken out on Monday at 4 pm, where Guru Granth Sahebji (the revered holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried out on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with Nishaan Sahebans'' (religious flags) from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and will proceed via Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel, and reach Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening. Thousands of devotees will be part of this mesmerising procession.”

“A major highlight of the procession will be the display of Gatka, the renowned Sikh martial art, along with impressive sword exercises performed by the Dashmesh Kalgidhar Jatha and other special Gatka groups,” he added.

Highlighting the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation), core members of the committee stated, “The 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji falls on November 15, that is, on Friday, and in context to that, a mass congregation will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally Road, from 10:30 am to 4 pm, where over 25,000 to 30,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge at the event. The committee has planned to invite Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the main event that will be organised on Friday.” “The event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country, including the Golden Temple Amritsar, Nanded, to render Shabad Keertans. Apart from this, a night Keertan Darbar will be organised on Thursday at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, and another night Keertan Darbar will be organised at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, on Friday,” he emphasised.