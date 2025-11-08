City to host first-ever Commonwealth AI Global Summit in India

Hyderabad: The Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hyderabad, has announced the Commonwealth AI Global Summit 2025. The summit, set to take place on November 22 and 23 in Hyderabad, marks the first time this prestigious event will be held in India.

Addressing the media on Friday, the organisers stated that under the theme “Encourage – Educate – Empower,” the summit aims to foster global collaboration between AI and healthcare professionals. The event will bring together eminent leaders from government, the judiciary, medicine, information technology, and cybersecurity to explore the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

The summit will be graced by an illustrious lineup of chief guests, including Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Governor of Goa P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. A host of Telangana cabinet ministers and senior officials will also attend as guests of honour and special invitees.

Dr Prabhakar Challagalli, Organising Chairman and Convenor of the AI Digital Committee, emphasised the summit’s significance: “This is a historic opportunity to position India at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation. Hyderabad will serve as a global platform for dialogue, research, and policy shaping in digital medicine.”

As part of the summit, a specialised workshop will be conducted on the Fellowship Certificate Course in Commonwealth AI and Digital Health Card (FCAD). The programme will include lectures, interactive sessions, and panel discussions on the integration of AI into medical diagnostics, patient care, and public health systems.

Dr P V Nanda Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, and Dr G Jogulal Krishna, Organising Secretary of the Commonwealth Medical Association, London, will lead key sessions alongside national and international experts.

With participation from policymakers, technologists, and medical professionals, the event promises to be a milestone in advancing digital health infrastructure and education.