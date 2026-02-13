City water supply restored in 36 hours after major Manjeera repairs

Drinking water supply to Hyderabad was fully restored after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board completed major repair and maintenance works on the Manjeera Phase II system in a record time of 36 hours. The works involved the replacement of outdated electrical infrastructure and the repair of critical pipeline leakages to ensure an uninterrupted water supply for the city. As part of these essential repairs, old high tension electrical panels at Kalabgur and Patancheru were dismantled and replaced with new units to improve operational safety and reliability.

Additionally, multiple leakages along the pipeline stretch between Ameenpur X Road and Madeenaguda were rectified, with MS barrels replaced wherever necessary to strengthen the network. Officials stated that the successful execution was made possible through micro-level planning, appropriate machinery, and round-the-clock efforts by engineering teams. The workers completed the entire operation well within the stipulated timeframe, setting a new benchmark in emergency maintenance. Raw water supply from Kalabgur resumed at 10.30 am, followed by filtration and treatment. By 6.00 pm, water reached Patancheru, from where supply was gradually restored up to Hydernagar, normalising distribution across all affected areas.

Notably, the leakage repairs were finished four hours ahead of schedule. Managing Director Ashok Reddy congratulated the staff for their coordinated dedication in completing complex repairs while minimising inconvenience to consumers. The timely restoration has brought relief to residents across the supply zone. Officials have assured continued monitoring of the system to prevent future disruptions and ensure a consistent drinking water supply to the metropolitan region. This proactive maintenance approach highlights the commitment of the board to upgrading aging infrastructure while maintaining the daily needs of the expanding urban population.