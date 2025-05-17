City’s top cop receives award at World Police summit in Dubai

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand who is also representing The HNEW- Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement wing was awarded the first position for ‘Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award’ at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025 organised by the Dubai police.

This international recognition was bestowed upon him due to the proactive measures undertaken to curb drug trafficking and consumption in Hyderabad, awareness programmes conducted for drug control for students and public in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits, and the significant achievements made in this regard in the past three years.

At the awards ceremony held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, UAE, from May 13 to 16, Anand received the award’ from the WPS committee. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that prominent police officers from 138 countries participated in the International Police Summit-2025. He expressed immense happiness that the city police H-NEW had won the ‘Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award’ after competing with highly efficient police forces from various continents. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his team members in achieving this prestigious award and extended his sincere gratitude to each of them.

Anand emphasised that this achievement is a matter of great pride not only for the Telangana police, but for the entire police force of India. He attributed this recognition to the innovative work practices and comprehensive approach adopted by H-NEW in controlling narcotics. Twelve police officers and innovators from various law enforcement agencies of 12 countries were awarded the first prize in various categories of law enforcement.

In a panel discussion preceding the awards function, Anand spoke about the issues of narcotics faced by India as a nation, especially after Covid, the ways narcotics are entering the country, the gangs and peddlers apprehended, the efforts to watch educational institutions through anti-drug committees and awareness campaigns, the rehabilitation measures.