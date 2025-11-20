Clear encroachments in Cantt area or face action, SCB tells land sharks

Hyderabad: With increasing encroachments on government lands and open spaces in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, Board officials have issued a public notice directing the removal of encroachments within seven days. A special drive will be undertaken after the deadline to clear all illegal structures.

According to the Board, about 400 colonies fall within the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, and close to 90 per cent of them have encroachments on parks, roads and service lines.

The officials said that the Board would clear the structures on its own if they are not removed voluntarily and recover the costs from the encroachers. They added that action would be initiated under the Cantonments Act, 2006 after the deadline.

The notice covers encroachments on roads, footpaths, drains, parks and other government properties. The Board has issued the notices under the Public Premises Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants Act, 1971 to those occupying government lands. Hundreds of such notices have been pending for years as several occupants sought relief in courts.

“Nearly 400 colonies in Secunderabad Cantonment limits and close to 90% of them have encroachments on parks, roads and service lines,” said a senior officer at Cantonment Board. Unofficial estimates indicate that more than 1,000 PPE notices remain unresolved.

The officials said that during land identification for the elevated corridor project, defence and Cantonment plots were found under private occupation.

“We were surprised that several encroachers even moved court seeking compensation. Some had built structures on park land and availed bank loans against them. The Board has now decided not to ignore encroachments on government land,” said the officer.

Moreover, the Cantonment Board recently removed the encroachments from the park located near the Jubilee Bus Station.

The Board renovated it at a cost of about Rs 1 crore and installed a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also, the HYDRAA took up the demolition of the encroachments at the Patny nala, following the complaints from the residents.