CLP meeting today to discuss touting of govt achievements

Hyderabad: The Congress party will be holding the crucial CLP meeting on Tuesday, with the main agenda of discussion being promotion of ‘government’s achievements’. Apart from this plan the leaders will ponder over drawing strategies for outwitting the narrative set by the Opposition through different means including social media and propagation on ground.

As the State gears up for the upcoming local body polls, the Congress aims to encash the latest initiatives by the State government. Besides mobilising the cadre to secure a majority of seats, the State leadership aims to garner public support in the elections from voters across the State.

With the two major initiatives launched on Monday, including implementation of SC categorisation and Bhu Bharati, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to give clear direction to the MLAs and MLCs. They will be asked to remain assertive about four major achievements, the other two being Sanna Biyyam (fine rice) distribution and Indiramma housing, at their constituency level. With the internal surveys indicating that the ruling party was not able to milk its achievements despite various welfare schemes and development activities during the past 15 months, the Chief Minister has decided to encourage the public representatives to reach out the masses and ramp up support by highlighting the ‘good administration’, development programmes and welfare schemes. For this crucial meeting, already the whips were issued for mandatory presence of the MLAs and MLCs. The Pradesh Congress Committee is also making personal calls to the Legislators for ensuring they attend the meet. They will be given guidelines on how to approach the voters in their constituency level.

Earlier on February 6 too Revanth Reddy had urged the MLAs to cash in on the government ‘achievements’ of Caste Census and SC categorisation. As part of the strategy to counter the Opposition campaign on Caste Census and BC population statistics, the CM instructed the MLAs to ensure people at village to mandal level are educated on this ‘achievement.’ Emphasising that 46 per cent quota would be provided to BCs in the local body polls, he urged them to make sure the message reaches everyone wide and clear.