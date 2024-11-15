Live
CM exhibits ignorance with his statements on Guv: Kishan
The two parties are competing to divert public attention away from the failures of the BRS and the administrative incompetence of Congress
New Delhi / Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy termed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statements as exhibiting his ignorance and said that the Governor has to take legal opinion before making any decision on the issues referred to him.
Addressing the media after inaugurating Central Mines and Coal India Pavilions at India International Trade Fare-2024 in the national capital on Thursday, he said that "seeking legal opinion would naturally cause some delay in the process. However, making hasty comments that BJP and BRS are one and same is not appropriate," he added.
Kishan Reddy said that the BJP has demanded an impartial investigation into any corruption committed by any party. "We have requested a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project. Has the Chief Minister called to accept it? Going by the Telangana chief minister's logic, the BRS and Congress should be the same."
The TS BJP chief recalled that his party has approached the High Court regarding phone tapping and demanded that this matter be handed over to the CBI. Only through a proper investigation will the public know who is at fault.
He termed the conduct of Congress and BRS counterproductive for the development of Telangana State. "The two parties are competing to divert public attention away from the failures of the BRS and the administrative incompetence of Congress."
Kishan Reddy said that BJP is neither on the side of BRS nor Congress. Instead, it stands on the side of the Telangana people and media (Praja Paksham and Media Paksham).