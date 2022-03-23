CM KCR announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased in Bhoiguda mishap

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the Bhoiguda Fire accident that claimed the lives of 11 workers and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.



Accordingly, he directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to look into it and also asked to make arrangements to move the bodies of the workers to their hometowns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the Bihari workers who lost their lives in the incident. He expressed heart-felt condolences to the families of the deceased.

A short circuit in the scrap godown resulted in the fire accident in which 11 workers were burnt alive. Two workers escaped unhurt and the whereabouts of other two are yet to be known. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after an autopsy. A probe is on.



Following the mishap, the state BJP demanded the government to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation of the victim's families. They also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.