CM KCR asks partyl mlas to identify 500 dalit bandhu beneficiaries each

Hyderabad: The State government is likely to increase the beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme from 100 to 500 per constituency. This was indicated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the party's legislature meeting on Tuesday.

According to sources, the TRS chief asked party MLAs to complete the identification of at least 500 beneficiaries in their constituencies. He said the 98 per cent revenue issues were resolved with the Dharani portal.

KCR admitted that there were some problems and added that Revenue conferences would be organised in constituencies to ensure that there are no problems. He assured to resolve the Podu lands issue soon to benefit 11.5 lakh farmers.

The CM asked the MLAs to identify beneficiaries for providing Rs 3 lakh assistance to families who wish to construct a house. He said he would be travelling to districts soon.

The TRS chief asked leaders to get the party offices in districts inaugurated by working president KT Rama Rao and Secretary General K Keshava Rao. He asked them to prepare a progress card by giving details of works they have taken up. The MLAs should appoint one in-charge for every 100 voters.

Targeting the BJP leaders on 'poaching', KCR said, "If someone calls and asks you to join their party. say strongly to them that I will beat you with a slipper. We will put a full stop to the ruthless behaviour of BJP. We will fight legally to preserve democracy. We have not done anything wrong; why we should fear. We have the responsibility to clean the termite in the form of BJP."

The CM said the party needs to send a loud message that it was ready to take up agitation against the BJP. The leaders should be ready for the fight to preserve democracy; this fight should start from Telangana. They have toppled governments in eight States but Telangana thwarted their plans and showed it to the nation.

"There is no scope to leave the party now. The BJP has misused the investigating agencies. The ED has registered cases against many during the last eight years but they could not prove allegations in a single case", said the CM.

"Simhayajulu says that the BJP has Rs 2 lakh crore. Where has such a huge amount of money come from? We have the responsibility to tell people where this money was used. The BJP was trying to threaten some MLAs and may use ED on a few, but there is no need to panic as we are honest. Very soon arrests will be made in the poaching case," said KCR.

The TRS chief also targeted AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, who is taking up 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but not campaigning in Gujarat. "The Congress party is a closed chapter and Rahul Gandhi is trying to show that nothing can happen with Congress", he quipped.