CM KCR discussed horticulture when Hyderabad was drowning: TPCC Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should visit flood-hit areas of the City, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday asked him to take immediate measures to help the affected families.



While accusing the TRS government of hiding the number of deaths due to floods across the State, Uttam Kumar said at least 30 people were feared killed, thousands of families have lost their property and valuables worth crores of rupees and hundreds of people are forced to abandon their submerged houses and live in relief camps or at their relatives' houses.

However, the devastation has not changed the behaviour and attitude of CM KCR. Instead of holding a review on the flood situation, CM KCR had a review meeting on horticulture. He asked whether the subject of horticulture was more important than the lives and properties of citizens of Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons after visiting B S Makhta and other flood-hit areas of Khairtabad constituency, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the devastation caused due to floods was not only due to unprecedented rainfall, but it was primarily due to the failure of TRS Government in managing the civic infrastructure, especially the stormwater drains. "Minister KTR's claim of TRS Govt spending Rs. 67,000 crore on Hyderabad's development in the last six years is ridiculous. Nothing has been done to repair, maintain or upgrade the stormwater drains'', he alleged.

The TPCC Chief claimed that more than 100 people were killed due to rain-related incidents across Telangana in the last two days. However, he alleged that the State Government was hiding the real figures of deaths as it did with deaths due to Covid-19. He also alleged that several localities in Hyderabad and its outskirts were submerged for the last two days and no assistance, including food or drinking water has been provided to them. Earlier, Uttam Kumar Reddy interacted with the affected people and also distributed relief.

