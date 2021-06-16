CM KCR in forefront to fight Covid-19, says Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Adarshnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been in the forefront in leading the administration in its fight against Covid 19.

Participating in a webinar organised by the Telangana State Medical Council from the BRKR Bhavan, he recalled that the CM has visited Gandhi and MGM hospitals and interacted with patients "which is a morale booster for patients as well as the medical fraternity".

He observed that the government, under the dynamic leadership of the CM, has taken some innovative steps which resulted in not only less active positive cases, but also less fatalities, compared to many other States.

The CS said that, as per the CM's directions, the government equipped the Health department with human resources, infrastructure and other systems.

"All hospital beds in government hospitals are being provided with oxygen facilities. Sufficient tankers have also been procured. Tenders have also been floated for setting up liquid medical oxygen plants in all government hospitals. The government is also fully geared up to tackle the third wave"

Referring to the vaccination programme, Kumar said, in order to ensure optimal utilisation of the vaccines provided by the Centre, the State government has initiated the programme of vaccinating high exposure group persons on a priority basis.

The webinar, on lessons learnt and future strategies on Covid, was attended by eminent doctors, including Dr Guleria of AIIMS, Health Secretary Rizvi, VC Karunakar Reddy, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Dr Nageswar Reddy and TSMC chairman Dr Ravinder Reddy, among others.