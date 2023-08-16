CM KCR lays wreath to pay respects to soldiers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Veerula Sainik Samark in Army Parade Grounds. He attended as the chief guest for the wreath-laying ceremony organised to mark the 77th Independence Day.

Rao laid the wreath in memory of the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The sequence of events started with fanfare and the laying of a wreath by the junior-most soldier followed by Air Vice Marshal Chandrashekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, Maj-Gen. Rakesh Manocha, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and other senior officers of the station.

The occasion was a spectacular event, with the presence of a military band, all officers and soldiers attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their achievements in the service of the nation while paying due homage to the martyrs, their brethren in uniform who laid their life for the country’s Independence.