CM KCR leaves for Maharashtra, to address public meeting in Sangli district

Hyderabad: In order to take BRS to the national level, Chief Minister KCR has fully focused on Maharashtra. He has already organised many large open meetings in that State. Visiting temples in Maharashtra. The last time KCR went to Maharashtra with a convoy of about 600 vehicles attracted the attention of the whole country. His activity continues to increase the presence of BRS in Maharashtra politics.



He has once again gone to Maharashtra. He left for Kolhapur in a special flight from Begumpet Airport some time ago. He performed special pujas at the Mahalakshmi Devi temple in Kolhapur, which is worshiped as Amba Bai by devotees.

Later he will reach Wategaon in Sangli district where he will take part in Anna Bapu, a famous writer and social activist death anniversary programme. Anna Bapu led many social movements and earned a great reputation among the people. On this occasion, he will meet his family members at Anna Bapu's house. Also, it is said that Anna Bapu's family members and many others will join BRS. KCR will address the public meeting organized there.

After that, KCR will have lunch at Shetkari Sangathan leader Raghunath Dada Patil's residence in Istanpur. After reaching Kolhapur, he will pay homage at Sadhu Maharaj Samadhi there. After that he will reach Kolhapur airport and reach Hyderabad by special flight.