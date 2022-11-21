  • Menu
CM KCR mourns demise of journalist Murali Mohan Rao

Senior journalist Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao (Inset Pic); Telangana CM KCR
  • Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao (68) passed away in Ongole in the early hours of Monday
  • The body was being shifted to Hyderabad for cremation, according to his son Pramod

Hyderabad: A senior journalist Ilapavuluri Murali Mohan Rao passed away in Ongole in the early hours of Monday. He was 68.

The body was being shifted to Hyderabad for cremation, according to his son Pramod.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekrar Rao mourned the sudden death of Murali Mohan Rao and termed it unfortunate. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled the services of Murali Mohan Rao and his hard-hitting articles, analysis and discussions.

The Chief Minister said Rao was a well-wisher of Telugu people and strongly supported Telangana statehood.

