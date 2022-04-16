CM KCR pitches for speedy disposal of cases by HC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday appealed to the Telangana High Court to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

Participating in the inaugural session of the Telangana State Judicial Officers' Conference-2022 here, he also urged HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to create new courts in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, as they were over-burdened with cases.

He said the government had sanctioned 4,348 new posts to strengthen the judiciary in the State, including additional posts created for the support staff and benches in the HC. In addition, 1,730 posts were created to establish courts in 22 districts in the wake of reorganisation of districts from 10 to 33.

The government, KCR stated, had identified about 30 acres at Durgam Cheruvu for construction of quarters for all 42 HC judges. It also directed the Horticulture department to transfer its land for expansion of the metropolitan criminal courts at Nampally.

Thanking Chief Justice of India NV Ramana for sanctioning new judges to the HC, KCR said international investors would prefer to invest money at places having facilities for speedy disposal of litigation . The International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) here was making rapid progress in this regard.

Stating that the State was making rapid strides in the agriculture, IT and industrial sectors, the CM hoped judiciary in the State would become a role model for others in the country.

Telangana HC CJ Sharma said eight lakh cases were pending in district courts. A better and modern judicial infrastructure was need of the hour for speedy disposal of cases. He asserted that the judicial officers are required to play a pro-active role in clearing pending cases.