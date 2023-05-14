CM KCR to inaugurate ‘Brahman Welfare Parishad Sadan’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the ‘Brahman Welfare Parishad Sadan’ building constructed in Hyderabad on May 31. He also decided to establish Mallinathasuri Telugu Sanskrit language University.

At a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister asked Dr KV Ramana Chary to perform ChandiYagam and Sudarshan Yagam at the new building.

The Priests from all the States, famous shrines, KanchiKamakoti and other places including Dwadasha Jyotirlingas, prominent Hindu religious leaders, Brahmin community leaders from all states and Brahmin public representatives will be invited for this inauguration ceremony. The officials are directed to take care of all the arrangements for their travel and stay. The CM ordered Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to release necessary funds for the programme.

A Library with literature such as spiritual scriptures, Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas will also be opened in the Brahmin Parishad Bhavan. He wanted the literature to be made available to create awareness about divine works like Satyanarayana Vrat and yagnas.

The CM said that the building of the Brahmin Parishad should continue as an information center and a resource center to the spread of devotional and spiritual ideologies.