Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be starting several development works including the biggest double bedroom housing complex and laying of foundation stone for the super specialty hospital during his visit to Patancheru on Thursday.

The Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday inspected the premises of the super specialty hospital where the CM would lay the foundation stone. The Minister gave several suggestions to the authorities. The Minister said that the CM KCR would inaugurate Asia’s largest two-bedroom house complex. He would also start the railway coach manufacturing industry in Nagulapally.

The Health Minister said that the foundation stone would be laid for the super specialty hospital to be built at Patancheru with a cost of Rs 183 crore. He said that Sangareddy has already been given a medical college and fulfilled his decades long wish. The percentage of deliveries in government hospitals has increased from 30 per cent during the Congress regime to 81 per cent now.

Minister Harish Rao also acknowledged the necessity of limiting the number of public meetings due to the adverse impact of heatwaves in the area. Reflecting on the overall development in the region, Minister Harish Rao acknowledged the remarkable progress achieved since Chief Minister KCR assumed office. He commended the voluntary participation of the people, which contributed to the successful 21-day celebrations.

However, Minister Rao expressed his dissatisfaction with the behavior of the Congress party. He criticized their stance on the celebrations, referring to them as an anti-celebration program and accusing them of insulting the martyrs.

Minister Harish Rao described their actions as ‘sadistic pleasure’ and stated that they seem incapable of tolerating the happiness and progress of the people.

Harish Rao highlighted the contrasting approaches of the BRS party and the Congress party.

He emphasized that the history of development aligns with the BRS party, while the Congress party has been associated with obstacles. Minister Rao also criticized the Congress party’s history of compromises and the significant increase in medical seats achieved under the BRS government, rising from 17,000 to 50,000 in nine years in Telangana.