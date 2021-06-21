CM KCR to inspect Yadadri temple revival works today 

Hyderabad: Darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, which had suspended in the wake of the corona, resumed on Sunday.

As per the temple authorities, devotees will be allowed into Balalaym from Sunday as per the orders of the government and department of endowment.

On lifting of the lock-down in the State and over oral orders of the endowment department, a decision was taken to allow devotees in to the temple officials said. Temple officials made it clear that the devotees must abide by the Covid rules.

It is mandatory to wear a mask and to maintain social distance during the darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam.

CM K Chandrashekar Rao is going to inspect the revival works of the temple on today afternoon. The CM is expected to spend about four hours in the sanctum of Lord Narasimha.

The CM will also inquire about the status of the revival works of the main temple, the chariot hall, queue lines and the works of Vishnu Pushkarini and will conduct a review meeting with officials concerned at the guest house located on the hillock.

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy visited Yadadri on Saturday and had discussion with officials of Yadadri development authority (YADA) and examined the works in the wake of CM's visit. Works of Gandichervu located down the hill were also intensified.