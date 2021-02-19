CM KCR urged to field ex-MLA’s kin in bypolls

Hyderabad: The All India Yadava Mahasabha (AIYS) on Thursday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to field the family member of the former MLA of Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency NomulaNarasimhaiah in the upcoming by-elections.

Addressing media persons in the city, the state president of the organisation, Baddula Babu Rao Yadav, vice presidents M Rajender Yadav, M Balamallesh Yadav and general secretary P Srihari Yadav said that Narasimhaiah had won as MLA for two times in the undivided state and once after the formation of Telangana state.

They said that Narasimhaiah had served the people with utmost dedication and commitment for the development of Nalgonda district.

Stating that there is a tradition to field the family members of the public representatives in the state, they urged the CM to field the family member of the former MLA.

Citing that the Yadavs have not been given any post in Greater Hyderabad region, they urged the CM to give one nominated post to the leader of the community from the city.

They thanked KCR and state Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav for taking the second phase of sheep distribution programme.