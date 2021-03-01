CM KCR’s ‘stoic’ silence infuriates BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nampally: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's 'stoic' silence over the high-handedness of the corporate educational institutions against parents and students in the name of school fee.

Delivering a stern warning to the corporate schools against such harassments, he asked them to stop collecting fees for the entire academic year forthwith against running schools for just three months.

Interacting with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders here on Sunday, he said that the students are not able to focus on their studies due to the mental agony being inflicted on them and their parents. He asked the BJYM leaders to stand in support of the parents at the receiving end.

The Karimnagar MP said that the corporate colleges are on one hand bleeding parents and on other hand were not paying salaries to the lecturers and staff. He questioned KCR why he chose not to respond on the issue.

"The TRS leaders have been collecting funds from corporate colleges and extending their support to the activities of the colleges. Several TRS leaders have shares in the corporate schools. The TRS leaders had warned the corporate educational institutions during the highest of the separate Telangana movement. But, now they remain mute spectators," he alleged.

Sanjay said that the BJP had earlier suggested to the educational institutions to hold staff meetings and resolve the issues for the protection of teachers. However, educational institutions did not respond to the same. Against this backdrop, the BJYM will not contact the institutions for the resolution of the same, he said.

The BJP leader also reiterated his demand for depositing Rs 78,000 in the accounts of unemployed graduates towards dole as promised by the TRS. The BJYM is prepared to fight for the justice of both parents and lecturers, he added.