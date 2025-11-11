CM Revanth celebrates Maulana Azad’s legacy with new welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extolled Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for serving as the first Education Minister of the independent India and laying a strong foundation of the country's education sector.

On the occasion of Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary on November 11, which is being celebrated as National Education Day and also Minority Welfare Day, the Chief Minister remembered Azad's contribution to the development of the education sector by introducing various policies like adult literacy, universal primary education, compulsory free education for all children under 14 years, vocational training, establishment of the University Grants Commission and also as the Chairman of the Central Advisory Board of Education.

Revanth Reddy said that the State Government took inspiration from the India’s first Education Minister and introduced revolutionary changes in the education sector. Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being built in every constituency to provide free quality education to the poor at an international level, the Chief Minister said that ITIs have also been upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) with state-of-the-art technology, established Young India Skill University and appointed teachers and lecturers. The CM also commended Azad’s invaluable services as the president of the All India Congress Committee during the freedom struggle.

Recalling Azad’s active participation in the Khilafat Movement and fought against British imperialism, the CM said that the freedom fighter opposed the partition of the country and stressed Hindu-Muslim unity in the national movement. After India attained freedom, Azad was the voice of the minorities and hence his birth anniversary is being celebrated as Minority Welfare Day. Stating that the minorities welfare has been given a top priority in the people’s government, the CM said that the government launched new schemes - Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana and Fakeer scheme (Revanthanna Ka Sahara) by allocating adequate funds.