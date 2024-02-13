CM Revanth holds meeting with high-power committee

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the High Power Committee on recruitment in the police department on Monday. The CM and the top political officials discussed the option of the cancellation of GO number 46 in police recruitment. Revanth was already planning to hand over job letters to 15,000 police constables soon. He also discussed the measures that are being taken in view of the issue of recruitment letters for a few jobs soon. The CM sought the advice and suggestions of the Advocate General on the recruitment process.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Advocate General Ranjith Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary Seshadri, Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy, and TSLPRB Chairman Srinivasa Rao were present.