CM Revanth inspects rainwater sump works at Lake View guest house
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, inspected the rainwater sump works that are being taken up near Lake View guest house to prevent floods.
During his visit, the CM made several suggestions to the officials on flood prevention measures. He said that traffic jams can be reduced in the city if the flood water is diverted.
Revanth Reddy also ordered the officials that the work should be completed at all places by the next monsoon. The CM further suggested to the officials to change the design of rainwater sumps. The rainwater sump works are part of the 141 works being undertaken by authorities at different waterlogging points identified across Hyderabad.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Municipal department principal secretary Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi, and CM special secretary Ajith Reddy were present.