CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates First Hydraa Police Station in Hyderabad

On May 8, CM Revanth Reddy opened the first Hydraa Police Station in Hyderabad. The station will help protect important government land like ponds, parks, and other public areas.

The opening ceremony took place at Hydraa Bhavan, which is next to Buddha Bhavan. Many important people were there, including Hydra Commissioner Ranganath, Government Advisor Narender Reddy, Mayor Vijayalakshmi, and other officials.

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy was saluted by the Hydraa Police. He also unveiled new vehicles, such as DCMs, Scorpio cars, and bikes, for the Hydraa Police. These new vehicles will help the police do their jobs better and faster.

After that, CM Reddy visited the Hydraa Police Station. Commissioner Ranganath showed him around and explained how different departments in the station will work to keep the city safe.