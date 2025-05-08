Live
- GST fraud worth Rs 7.85 crore busted in South Delhi, CA arrested
- Cannot Fight With Chinese Weapons: Pakistan Army
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Cool Temperatures and Rain Ahead
- Karachi Bakery Defends Indian Identity Amid Hyderabad Protests
- India to Have Three Captains for Different Formats in Historic Cricket Move
- Women’s ODI Tri-Series: We're going to go out there, give it everything that we have, says Jafta
- New Bus Services Launched from Cherlapally Railway Station to Key Areas in Hyderabad
- India pharma market sees 7.8 pc revenue growth in April: Report
- Hotel fire impact: Bengal govt mulling SOPs for all rooftop eateries
- Tragedy on Kantara Set: Junior Artist Drowns in Kollur River
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates First Hydraa Police Station in Hyderabad
On May 8, CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the first Hydraa Police Station in Hyderabad, aimed at protecting government lands like ponds and parks
On May 8, CM Revanth Reddy opened the first Hydraa Police Station in Hyderabad. The station will help protect important government land like ponds, parks, and other public areas.
The opening ceremony took place at Hydraa Bhavan, which is next to Buddha Bhavan. Many important people were there, including Hydra Commissioner Ranganath, Government Advisor Narender Reddy, Mayor Vijayalakshmi, and other officials.
During the event, CM Revanth Reddy was saluted by the Hydraa Police. He also unveiled new vehicles, such as DCMs, Scorpio cars, and bikes, for the Hydraa Police. These new vehicles will help the police do their jobs better and faster.
After that, CM Reddy visited the Hydraa Police Station. Commissioner Ranganath showed him around and explained how different departments in the station will work to keep the city safe.