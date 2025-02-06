  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Talks on Caste Census and SC Classification

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi this evening. He will be accompanied by PCC chief Mahesh Goud on this crucial...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi this evening. He will be accompanied by PCC chief Mahesh Goud on this crucial trip.

During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The discussions are expected to focus on caste census and SC classification, key issues in Telangana’s political landscape. The Chief Minister will stay in Delhi for two days, during which he is likely to hold further discussions on party strategies and governance matters.

