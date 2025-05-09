CM Revanth Reddy Urges MLAs, MLCs to Donate One Month Salary to National Defence Fund

As tensions grow along the India-Pakistan border, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a strong step to show support for the Indian Armed Forces.

To stand with the brave soldiers defending the nation and in response to Pakistan's ongoing actions, he has suggested that all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) donate one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund.

The Chief Minister has already discussed this initiative with Congress MLAs and MLCs. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to officially announce the contribution on behalf of the party.

CM Revanth Reddy has also urged representatives from other political parties to join this effort and contribute in support of the armed forces.



