Live
- India-Pakistan conflict: Nadda reviews emergency health systems preparedness
- IPL 2025: Franchises awaiting advice on how to send Indian and overseas players home
- Securing own skies, breaching enemy airspace with ease: India’s overhauled air defence system under Modi govt
- India surpasses Germany to become world's 3rd-largest producer of wind, solar energy
- These web browsers suck up all your data; Chrome and Safari are the worst
- Agriculture: Navigating challenges and embracing opportunities
- Shamshabad Airport Tightens Security Amid Rising Alerts, Flights Cancelled
- PMSBY’s cumulative enrolments surged by 443 pc since 2016: Centre
- ‘Omlo’ – Rajasthan’s First Global Film Heads to Cannes Festival 2025
- IPO-bound Ravi Infrabuild clocks over 10 pc net profit dip in FY24 as expenses rise
CM Revanth Reddy Urges MLAs, MLCs to Donate One Month Salary to National Defence Fund
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on all MLAs and MLCs to donate one month’s salary.
As tensions grow along the India-Pakistan border, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a strong step to show support for the Indian Armed Forces.
To stand with the brave soldiers defending the nation and in response to Pakistan's ongoing actions, he has suggested that all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) donate one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund.
The Chief Minister has already discussed this initiative with Congress MLAs and MLCs. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is expected to officially announce the contribution on behalf of the party.
CM Revanth Reddy has also urged representatives from other political parties to join this effort and contribute in support of the armed forces.