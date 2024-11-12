CM Revanth to launch grand ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ on Nov 14

Hyderabad: The State government will launch ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ (success of people’s government) at LB Stadium on November 14, in honour of Children’s Day and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the programme, which will be attended by 14,000 students in the inaugural function in the stadium.

She said that the government has undertaken many programmes to strengthen the education system, which included the enhancement of diet charges, creation of infrastructure in all the schools in the State, establishment of integrated residential schools, and free power supply to government schools.

Santhi Kumari said that the Chief Minister has already been instructed to organise the celebration on a grand scale across the State for 26 days till December 9 on the occasion of the completion of one year in office.

She also said that a Model Assembly and cultural programme are being organised by the school students. An audio and video presentation on the significant changes and development in the education sector would also be presented in the programme. The CM will unveil a souvenir specially designed for the Education Department. Students from every district will participate in this programme.

Arrangements at the venue will include umbrellas, continuous power supply, and other amenities for the attending students, along with a special stage for cultural performances.