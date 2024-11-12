Live
- Apple Security Alert: Critical Vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & More – Update Now
- AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women
- Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Vidhi
- Lalabalavu sworn in as President of Fiji
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Muhurat, History, Significance, and Rituals Explained
- Centre directs officials to speed up resolution of industrial disputes cases
- Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Jammu region
- India’s IT spending to reach $160 bn in 2025
- Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose hospitalized
- JD(U) attacks Lalu for pursuing communal politics, honouring Bhagalpur rioter
Just In
CM Revanth to launch grand ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ on Nov 14
Hyderabad: The State government will launch ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ (success of people’s government) at LB Stadium on November 14, in honour of...
Hyderabad: The State government will launch ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ (success of people’s government) at LB Stadium on November 14, in honour of Children’s Day and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary.
State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the programme, which will be attended by 14,000 students in the inaugural function in the stadium.
She said that the government has undertaken many programmes to strengthen the education system, which included the enhancement of diet charges, creation of infrastructure in all the schools in the State, establishment of integrated residential schools, and free power supply to government schools.
Santhi Kumari said that the Chief Minister has already been instructed to organise the celebration on a grand scale across the State for 26 days till December 9 on the occasion of the completion of one year in office.
She also said that a Model Assembly and cultural programme are being organised by the school students. An audio and video presentation on the significant changes and development in the education sector would also be presented in the programme. The CM will unveil a souvenir specially designed for the Education Department. Students from every district will participate in this programme.
Arrangements at the venue will include umbrellas, continuous power supply, and other amenities for the attending students, along with a special stage for cultural performances.