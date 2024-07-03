CM scripts key role for film stars to stamp out drug menace, cybercrime

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the Telugu film stars not fulfilling their social responsibility to raise awareness on the menace of drugs and cyber crime. He mentioned that major film stars were seeking government approval to raise ticket prices for their blockbuster films but had overlooked their duty.

Speaking after flagging off a fleet of vehicles of the State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Cyber Security Bureau, Revanth directed the officials to set a pre-condition for filmmakers to provide a video of one or two minutes duration to the government to promote awareness on drugs and cybercrime when they approach the government to hike ticket prices. The video can be made with the same cast who acted in the film, for which permission to hike ticket prices is sought, he said.

Revanth Reddy praised mega star Chiranjeevi for submitting a video to the government addressing the issue of narcotic substances. He urged the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners to request filmmakers include a short awareness video on narcotics and cyber crime when seeking permissions for film shoots.

He emphasised that films involve substantial investments, but drugs remain a significant societal issue. Asserting that filmmakers should contribute back to society, he instructed cinema theatre owners to screen short films promoting awareness against drugs and cyber crime free of charge before each screening.

Revanth Reddy affirmed that the State government is dedicated to addressing the abuse of narcotics. He further urged the state anti-narcotics bureau and cyber crime bureau to effectively combat these crimes. So far this year, as many as 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed for cybercrime incidents across the State. The Chief Minister emphasised the necessity of taking a tough stance against cybercrimes. He highlighted that Telangana is one of the few states in the country with a fully functional Cyber Security Bureau and a fully operational 1930 call centre.