CM taps NABARD for more loans to women SHGs in TG

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought more loans at low interest rate from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for women empowerment schemes.

During the meeting with NABARD Chairman Shaji KV, the Chief Minister requested to provide loans at low interest rates under RIDF and sanction required funds for micro irrigation also. Appealing to Shaji to strengthen the existing Cooperative Societies and also create more new cooperative societies, Revanth Reddy said that strengthening of the Women Self Help Groups by launching special schemes should also be considered. The CM wanted NABARD’s help to increase milling capacity by linking IKPs, godowns and rice mills in the state.

The CM also instructed the officials to utilise NABARD funds which have been sanctioned in the current financial year by March 31 and also make use of all schemes sponsored by NABARD in the next financial year. The Chief Minister suggested to link the Solar power generation plants sanctioned to the women groups to NABARD and appealed to the Bank Chairman to increase rural connectivity in the newly created Gram Panchayats. On this occasion, the NABARD Chairman proposed to the Chief Minister to constitute DCCBs in the new districts.