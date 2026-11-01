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CM, TG Congress MPs take part in mock Parliament session

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The event, organised by the INDIA bloc to protest the irregularities in the SIR process, was presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

CM, TG Congress MPs take part in mock Parliament session
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CM, TG Congress MPs take part in mock Parliament session

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Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in a mock ‘Parliament session’ organised at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday, at which a ‘public impeachment’ resolution was moved against beleaguered Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate removal over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The event, organised by the INDIA bloc to protest the irregularities in the SIR process, was presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Several Congress MPs from Telangana also took part in the proceedings, including Mallu Ravi, Suresh Shetkar, Balram Naik, Ramasahayam Raghu Ram Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Vem Narender Reddy, Renuka Chowdhary, Vamshi Krishna Gaddam and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

During the mock Parliament session, Mallikarjun Kharge moved a public impeachment resolution seeking the removal of CEC

Gyanesh Kumar. The organisers said the initiative was taken after repeated attempts to raise the issue in Parliament did not result in a discussion on the matter.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Revanth ReddyINDIA BlocGyanesh KumarMallikarjun KhargeSIR Controversy
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