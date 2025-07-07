CM to inaugurate Vana Mahotsavam in PJTAU today

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Vanamahotsavam on Monday at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU). The program is being organized by the Forest Department, with students from the university, forest lovers, volunteers, and local residents expected to participate in large numbers.

Addressing the media on Sunday, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, said that the university has been home to eucalyptus and subabul varieties of trees for decades. In their place, it has been decided to plant rare varieties of trees and traditional wild fruit trees on the campus. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has committed to adopting measures to enhance greenery by planting these trees, he added.

He said the state government has chosen to launch Vanamahotsavam within the university. As part of this initiative, rare varieties of trees such as Jitregi, Bandaru, Somi, Karaka, Tani, Yegisa, Battakadima, Buddarimi, and Punigu, which are rarely found in Telangana’s forest areas, will be planted during the program.

He emphasized that decades ago, environmentally harmful trees like subabul and eucalyptus were planted. The auction process for tree removal has been ongoing for the past month and is managed by ITC. The Vice Chancellor urged people not to believe rumors being spread by some individuals about Vanamahotsavam and the false narratives circulating on social media. He reiterated that such claims are untrue and appealed to the public, especially the youth and tree lovers, not to be carried away by misinformation.

He noted that the botanical garden, which had been a source of pride, had suffered neglect over the past 15 years. It had to be closed because trees like subabul and eucalyptus, which are detrimental to the environment, occupied the space. Following the removal of these trees, the HMDA has initiated the planting of saplings of fruit and other beneficial trees. This is part of their broader strategy to clear eucalyptus and subabul trees, ensuring a healthier ecological environment, he noted.