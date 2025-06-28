CM to throw open PJR flyover today; traffic woes set to ease

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Shilpa layout stage-II flyover named after the senior Congress leader late P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), connecting Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Kondapur on Saturday.

The flyover was built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 182.72 crore. It is 1.2 km long and 24 meters wide with six lanes. Its specialty is that it is a third-level structure built on two existing flyovers. Below is the Gachibowli Junction flyover, above it is the Shilpa layout phase one flyover and now the phase two flyover, is being built on top of it. The traffic woes of commuters will be solved.

Once the flyover is opened to the public, the traffic issues for entering the ORR from Kondapur will be alleviated, benefiting those heading to the IT corridor as well. The congestion at the Gachibowli junction will significantly reduce, resulting in considerable time saving for motorists. Also, motorists can reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad directly from Kondapur via Gachibowli without any traffic jams.

On Friday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, and senior engineers conducted a detailed inspection of the flyover site and the adjoining public meeting venue.

The commissioner stated that the construction of this flyover will effectively resolve traffic issues for those traveling to the Financial District, Madhapur, and Shamshabad.

According to officials, the vehicular traffic would get relief at Gachibowli Junction by creating free movement of traffic from ORR towards Kondapur and vice-versa. It will also provide better connectivity between Hi-tech City and Financial district.

As SRDP is laying a big foundation for infrastructure development in Hyderabad, the 23rd flyover will be made available through the project. Out of the total 42 works undertaken through SRDP, 37 works have been completed with this flyover, officials added.

Moreover, the GHMC informed the railway officials to finalize the railway segment of the Falaknuma and Shastripuram ROBs projects within the next 2-3 months. Upon the completion of these two ROBs, 39 SRDP projects will also be finished. This will allow motorists to navigate the area without any traffic interruptions.