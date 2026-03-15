CMC chief reviews debris removal works

Hyderabad: Ina move to strengthen environmental management and maintain road safety in rapidly developing areas, Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner G Srijana on Saturday inspected the ongoing removal of construction and demolition (C&D) debris along the IKEA - Meenakshi Delight road stretch in Gachibowli.

The Commissioner reviewed the progress of clearing debris heaps that had accumulated at two locations along the roadside. Officials from multiple departments jointly participated in the field visit. Srijana discussed measures to ensure the quick removal of the debris and its transportation to the C&D waste processing facility for scientific treatment. She also held discussions with officials on exploring appropriate future use of the cleared land. Emphasising the importance of maintaining road safety and environmental standards in the fast growing Gachibowli area, the Commissioner directed officials to complete the debris removal works at the earliest.

Later, the Commissioner visited the NAC E Waste Collection Centre and reviewed its operations. Along with the Assistant Commissioner (Sanitation), she inspected the process of receiving and segregating electronic waste collected from households.

On the occasion, she presented a certificate of appreciation to Trident Hyderabad for contributing 250 kilograms of bulk e-waste to the centre. Srijana also instructed officials to raise public awareness about disposing of unused electronic devices only through authorised collection centres, stressing that scientific management of e waste is essential for protecting the environment.