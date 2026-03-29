CMC cleans up 22 km stretch in mega drive

Hyderabad: In a massive push towards urban cleanliness, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation successfully completed the Cyberabad Clean Sweep Drive (CCSD) on Saturday, transforming a key 22 kilometre stretch from Patancheru to Manikonda into a cleaner and more organised urban corridor.

Launched early at 6 am, the drive covered major junctions including BHEL, Nallagandla flyover, Gachibowli, Malkam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Junction, and Lanco Hills.

To ensure systematic execution, the entire stretch was divided into 44 segments, enabling focused cleaning operations across the route. The initiative was formally inaugurated at Gachibowli Stadium in the presence of officials and local representatives.

A strong workforce of 128 officials and 716 sanitation workers participated in the drive, supported by 224 machinery units including tippers, JCBs, tractors, autos, dozers, and ladders. Their combined efforts led to the clearance of an impressive 953 metric tons of waste, including garbage, construction debris, silt, and green waste. Beyond waste removal, the drive also focused on civic improvements.

Authorities replaced 65 street lights to enhance visibility, tightened 25 spans of loose electrical cables for safety, and removed 186 footpath encroachments to ensure pedestrian access. General maintenance activities such as repairing footpaths, pruning trees, and plantation work were also undertaken. Officials credited the success of the initiative to seamless coordination between departments and efficient deployment of resources. The drive reflects Cyberabad’s commitment to building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable urban environment, setting a benchmark for large scale civic action.

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