CMC Commissioner takes stock of sanitation measures

Hyderabad: Reinforcing her commitment to cleanliness and effective waste management, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana conducted an early morning sanitation inspection in Gundlapochampally under the Medchal Circle on Friday.

The surprise visit aimed at reviewing ground level implementation of solid waste management and improving civic standards in the rapidly developing area.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Medchal and Solid Waste Management (SWM) teams, the Commissioner closely monitored field operations and interacted directly with Swachh Auto Trolley (SAT) drivers.

She instructed them to strictly follow attendance protocols and ensure 100 percent door-to-door garbage collection without fail.

Emphasising accountability, Commissioner Srijana directed officials to impose fines on individuals found littering on roads or dumping waste indiscriminately. She also made it clear that all commercial establishments must mandatorily install dustbins to prevent public littering and maintain hygiene standards.

During the inspection, she reviewed ongoing lake beautification initiatives in the area and stressed the need to prioritise works such as removal of wild growth, development of green belts, and the establishment of walking tracks around the lake to promote environmental sustainability and public recreation, stating that the Corporation is committed to transforming CMC into a clean and green urban body.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between sanitation workers and officials to achieve lasting results. The inspection reflects CMC’s proactive approach toward strengthening sanitation practices and enhancing the quality of life for residents across its jurisdiction.