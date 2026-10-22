CMC steps up anti-larval drive to curb mosquito menace

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is stepping up anti-larval operations (ALO) to curb mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.As part of the campaign, officials are carrying out anti-larval measures in water bodies and other potential mosquito-breeding sites. The operations aim to eliminate mosquito larvae before they develop into adult mosquitoes, reducing mosquito populations and the risk of disease transmission.

The civic body is conducting regular inspections to identify breeding sources and treating stagnant water wherever necessary. These preventive measures are particularly important during periods when water accumulation creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

The corporation has urged residents to support the campaign by maintaining cleanliness in and around their homes. People have been advised to remove stagnant water, keep water storage containers tightly covered, and clean flowerpot trays and unused containers regularly to prevent water accumulation. Officials stressed that public cooperation is essential for effective mosquito control. While the civic body continues its anti-larval operations, residents can help prevent mosquito breeding by adopting simple precautionary measures. The CMC has called upon citizens to join hands with the civic authorities to build a cleaner, healthier and mosquito-free Cyberabad.