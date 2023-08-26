Coca-Cola company to expand investment in Telangana

The Coca-Cola company is making significant investments in Telangana. During a meeting in New York, representatives from Coca-Cola met with IT Minister KTR and focused on expanding their business domestically.

Coca-Cola has already invested over 100 crores in expanding their bottling plant in Aminpur. Additionally, an MoU was signed with the government on April 22 for the construction of a new bottling plant in Siddipet district, with an estimated cost of 1000 crores. The company will continue construction activities in Siddipet.

Considering these factors, Coca-Cola has decided to invest an additional Rs. 647 crores in the ongoing construction of the Siddipet district plant. The plant is expected to be completed by December 24. Furthermore, Coca-Cola is also prepared to establish another manufacturing center in the state either in Karimnagar or Warangal.