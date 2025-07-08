Collector assures fair justice to Bharat Future City farmers

Rangareddy: Rangareddy district Collector C Narayan Reddy today reiterated the government’s commitment to providing fair justice to the Bharat Future City farmers as he attended the process of allotting plots to the beneficiaries through a lottery system.

Plots were allotted today to farmers from seven villages across Yacharam and Kandukur mandals in the Maheshwaram constituency. The plots are being allocated within a newly developed layout at Meerkhanpet Revenue village in Kandukur mandal.

“The government will provide valuable plots to the farmers by establishing a layout with all required facilities,” said the Collector, adding that the “Government will bear all the expenses of the development layout, in addition to registration charges.”

The Collector was addressing farmers gathered during the lottery process, organised to allot plots to those losing their lands in the proposed project. “A radial road has also been planned for this layout in future. To avail such benefits of development, farmers should avoid selling their plots,” he suggested.

Later, the Collector oversaw the registration process being held separately to facilitate the farmers. Plots were allotted to 670 farmers through a lottery in this first phase. The government has offered fully developed plots along with sufficient compensation to the farmers of Kandukur, Yacharam, and Kadthal mandals in Rangareddy district who are losing their lands for the proposed Bharat Future City.

The previous BRS government had mooted the idea to establish Hyderabad Pharma City in 2017 and even proposed to acquire over 13,500 acres of land from farmers for the project. However, the present Congress government has re-proposed the project as Bharat Future City, aiming to promote start-ups in areas such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, and sports. The proposed Bharat Future City will be established over 30,000 acres of land with all necessary infrastructure development resources.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Managing Director K Shashank, local MLAs from Ibrahimpatnam and Maheshwaram, alongside RDOs Jagadishwar Reddy and Ananth Reddy, DPO Suresh Mohan, and other officials, were present at the occasion.