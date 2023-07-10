Colourful start to Bonalu in city

Hyderabad: Lashkar Bonalu celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the city at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Mata temple began on a grand note on Sunday. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offered silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the state government in the morning, BJP national president J P Nadda visited the temple in the evening and offered prayers.

Thousands of women, dressed in traditional saris, marched towards the temple carrying the Bonum (a pot adorned with neem leaves, turmeric vermilion and a lamp) from 4 am. Bonum consists of rice cooked with milk and jaggery. The rush of the devotees was more this year compared to the previous two years. Potharajus danced to the tunes of teen mar band, the special attraction of the two-day festival of Ashada Masam. The temple also witnessed a heavy rush of VIPS which included Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader Eatala Rajender, Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and others.

MLC K Kavitha offered Bangaru Bonum to Ammavaru. She came to the temple in a huge rally.



The first Bonum was offered by the family of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Later in the day, the Shiva Sattulu, Jogini and Potharajus were seen taking out procession dancing to the teen mar tunes. People of all ages were seen in the street leading to the temple to witness the grand procession.

The Endowments department has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free darshan by providing different queue lines. A separate line for women carrying Bonalu was also made. As many as 250 CCTVs were installed in and around the temple premises. About 2,500 police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees. The temple premises gave a colourful look with decoration with different types of flowers.

But then despite all arrangements, devotees had to face inconvenience as the VIPs too visited the temple during peak time. Women felt unhappy that the VIPs every year visit the temple during peak hours and they are made to stand in queue with Bonum on their head for about two hours. The entire temple staff gets busy in the service of VIPs while the common devotes suffer without any facilities. Even drinking water facilities were not there, they said.

A devotee Srikanya from Bowenpally said that she comes to the temple every year with a belief that something good will be happening. “The stress of standing in line goes away once we get to see Ammavaru in the temple,” but some separate time for VIPs to visit the temple should be fixed so that the common devotee do not suffer, said some women in the queue.

Another important event Rangam will be held on Monday in the temple premises. There will be a big procession coming to the temple which will mark the conclusion of the two-day festival.