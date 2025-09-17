Come this Navkar Navratri Utsav, city set to sway to beats of garba, dandiya

Hyderabad: From September 22 to October 1, Hyderabad is gearing up for one of its most anticipated cultural spectacles of the year as Navkar Navratri Utsav 2025 promises to drench the city in the colors of music, dance, and devotion. Hyderabadis will witness a vibrant 10-day extravaganza that blends the traditional essence of Navratri with a modern festive flair, making it one of the biggest celebrations of the season. From youngsters to families, Garba and Dandiya lovers, food enthusiasts, and devotees, everyone is waiting eagerly to be part of this celebration that symbolizes both community bonding and cultural pride.

On the eve of the celebration, the official entry pass poster was unveiled in style by Bollywood’s well known Garba choreographer Jigar Soni, alongside the organizer Kavita Saloni Jain, the mother and daughter duo behind the grand event. They were joined by dignitaries including Gujarati Social Welfare Society President Jignesh Doshi, Achyut Rao, Suman Saraf, Brij Bhutada, Anup Chandak, and Khaleeq ul Rehman, among many others who came forward to extend their support. As part of the pre celebrations, Jigar Soni conducted an energetic Garba and Dandiya workshop, where he trained Hyderabad’s youth with traditional dance techniques and modern steps.

Speaking about the event, Kavita Saloni Jain said, “We are bringing the spirit of Navratri alive in the heart of Hyderabad with a mix of tradition, glamour, and unforgettable experiences.” The organizers highlighted the major attractions of the festival, which include Maha Aarti, live dhol performances, celebrity appearances, exclusive prizes, a vibrant food court, and much more.

From the grandeur of the Maha Aarti to the sparkle of Dandiya nights, every evening of the 10-day festival is designed to leave participants with memories that last beyond the season. With the fusion of culture and glamour, Navkar Navratri Utsav 2025 is all set to become the highlight of Hyderabad’s festive calendar, uniting people under the shared rhythm of dance and devotion. As the countdown begins, the city waits eagerly for the first beat of the dhol, the first swirl of Garba, and the first glow of celebration to light up Hyderabad’s nights this Navratri.