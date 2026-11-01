Commercial surrogacy: Illegal egg trading racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the Begumpet and Saroornagar police have detained a person for luring women by offering huge amounts for collecting eggs from young women. Later, the accused reportedly sold such eggs to the corporate hospital at higher prices.

On a tip off, the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Commissionerate and Begumpet police conducted raids on several women hostels located in Saroornagar and Begumpet on Saturday and detained at least ten women suspects who reportedly donated their eggs to the organised egg collection gang by taking huge amount.

In Begumpet, police conducted searches on the Neeta Women’s hostel located at Prakashnagar. In their searches, police identified ten women who have links with the key organiser. The women reportedly donated their eggs to a corporate hospital through one Durga Prasad. The corporate hospitals have also paid off huge amounts to the key accused.

Police said that Durga Prasad is a key player in the case and he lured a number of women coming from rural areas to the city on pretext of offering huge amounts and asked them to donate their eggs for the purpose of IVF proceedings which take place at corporate hospitals. During the searches, police detained Durga Prasad and ten women and they are being questioned in connection with the offence.

The detained women came from Bihar, Uttar PRadesh, and Odisha states. Police said that they are questioning women to know whether they voluntarily arrived at the place to donate eggs or if any gang members were indulging in operating illegal activities in the city.

Similarly, the police, during their preliminary probe, received inputs that Durga Prasad also got in touch with men for collecting their sperm by providing money. The collected sperm used to supply to several corporate hospitals in the city.

Police said they would get leads about the fertility centers in the city for having nexus with Durga Prasad and other accused.