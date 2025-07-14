Commercialisation of toddy led to adulteration; it is an attack on tappers’ profession

Hyderabad: Statingthat the commercialization of the product (toddy) has led to adulteration, former Telangana Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Chairman Palle Ravi Kumar Goud said that there was a conspiracy to attack the professional business.

Ravi Kumar Goud said that the toddy tapping profession is a sacred one and even in these modern days, the tappers climb the tree only after performing pooja. “Persons even at the age of 75 climb the trees to extract the toddy. The pure toddy and Neera have medicinal value. There is no problem with the toddy in the villages and adulteration is seen more in Hyderabad. There are no trees in Hyderabad and hence there is scope for adulteration. In these circumstances, it is essential that the government take steps to curb the adulteration by taking up drives,” said Ravi Kumar. With the connivance of some of the police and excise personnel, there is a problem of adulteration, he added.

Ravi Kumar said that in the present era where all commodities are adulterated, toddy also is considered as a commercial commodity. The government should streamline the supply and should ensure this is not taken as a revenue generating product. The toddy shops were closed during YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s tenure with one GO, which affected the livelihood of the toddy tappers. However, the KCR government streamlined the process by taking up regular checkups so that incidents like adulteration did not appear. He said that the BRS government brought Neera café, which had medicinal value but the present government handed it to private persons and diluted the process. “They are creating the wrong impression only to defame the profession. Instead, the government needs to take strong steps to curb the adulteration,” said Ravi Kumar.