Commissioner Srijana drives citizen-centric governance in Cyberabad

In a proactive push to strengthen civic infrastructure and service delivery, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana conducted a surprise inspection at Voxit Hill View Colony in Gajularamaram Circle and later chaired a high level review meeting to accelerate ongoing H-CITI works across the corporation limits.

During her field visit to Voxit Hill View Colony on Thursday, the Commissioner interacted directly with residents to assess the status of sanitation, waste management, and other essential civic amenities.

She sought feedback from colony members regarding cleanliness, garbage collection, drainage, and drinking water supply, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

Commissioner Srijana also held discussions with sanitation workers and Swachh Auto Trolley (SAT) drivers to review the door to door garbage collection system and understand operational challenges. She instructed the staff to enhance service quality and ensure timely and efficient waste collection throughout the colony.

As part of the inspection, she visited the Oxygen Park developed by the Forest Department in coordination with the Municipal Corporation’s Engineering Wing and Urban Biodiversity (UBD) division. The Commissioner interacted with walkers and visitors at the park, gathering suggestions for further improvement and stressing the importance of maintaining green spaces for public well being.

Addressing complaints related to drainage and drinking water supply, she assured residents that necessary coordination would be undertaken with the Water Board to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Later, at the CMC Head Office, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of H-CITI works being carried out within the Corporation’s jurisdiction.

She directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process and ensure that engineering works begin immediately upon completion of land acquisition. Emphasising the importance of timely execution, she called for better coordination among departments to achieve project targets. She also instructed officials to organise a coordination meeting with Irrigation Department authorities, CMC engineers.

SNDP consultancy representatives to fast track works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in the Cyberabad region. The visit and review reflect the Corporation’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure through effective field-level governance and streamlined project execution.