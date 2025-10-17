  • Menu
Community Pure Water Foundation Brings Clean Water to Rural India

Community Pure Water Foundation Brings Clean Water to Rural India
The Community Pure Water Foundation, founded by Ravi Reddy, is transforming rural India by providing affordable, purified drinking water through over 600 “Anytime Water Machine” centers across six states. Villagers access clean water via prepaid cards, while schools and health centers receive it free. Operating on a sustainable, no-profit model, the foundation employs local operators, generating livelihoods and fostering community ownership.

Funded by CSR partnerships and individual donors, the initiative installs 150–170 new centers annually, improving health, reducing medical costs, and boosting school attendance. This model exemplifies how innovation, philanthropy, and community engagement can create lasting social impact.

