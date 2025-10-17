Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Community Pure Water Foundation Brings Clean Water to Rural India
Highlights
The Community Pure Water Foundation, founded by Ravi Reddy, is transforming rural India by providing affordable, purified drinking water through over 600 “Anytime Water Machine” centers across six states. Villagers access clean water via prepaid cards, while schools and health centers receive it free. Operating on a sustainable, no-profit model, the foundation employs local operators, generating livelihoods and fostering community ownership.
Funded by CSR partnerships and individual donors, the initiative installs 150–170 new centers annually, improving health, reducing medical costs, and boosting school attendance. This model exemplifies how innovation, philanthropy, and community engagement can create lasting social impact.
