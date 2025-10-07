Complaints lodged against MLA Raja Singh over alleged derogatory remarks

Hyderabad: In response to alleged derogatory remarks made by the Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh about Prophet Mohammed, several complaints were filed by the locals in the various police stations in the city on Monday.

The citizens condemned the alleged blasphemous remarks made during a Dasara event held recently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh while commenting on the ongoing nationwide ‘I Love Mohammed’ protest campaign.

On Monday, former AIMIM corporator from Chawni Division, Mohd Murtuza Ali, accompanied by community representatives filed a complaint against Raja Singh at the Madannapet Police Station.

They urged authorities to take strict legal action against MLA, stressing that such comments deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Madannapet Inspector J Sreenu received the complaint and assured the delegation that appropriate legal steps would be initiated as per law.

Another complaint was filed at Hussainialam police station by the residents, alleging that he made inappropriate comments about the Prophet. The residents demanded strict legal action for his remarks, describing them as offensive and hurtful to the religious sentiments of the community.

Meanwhile, the community members have urged for calm while the investigation is underway, emphasizing the need to maintain peace in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, a criminal case was registered against Raja Singh at the Shalibanda police station. P Mahesh Goud, station house officer (SHO), Shalibanda police station said “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case. The complaint states that the MLA made derogatory remarks against the leader of a prominent community and further circulated it through social media and. We are taking legal opinion for further inquiry before taking any action.”

The case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196(2), 197, 221, 299, 352, 353(2), and 61. Moreover, sections 61 and 67 of the IT Act were also pressed against

the MLA.