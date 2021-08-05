Complete media academy building by November: Allam Narayana

Nampally: Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana on Wednesday directed the contractor and officials concerned to complete construction of the new academy building by November.

He visited the site here, along with a team of officials. After inspecting the construction he instructed the contractor and officials to maintain the quality and ensure all facilities as planned.

"Government will provide facility for journalists to discharge their duties using modern facilities. Training classes and certificate courses and programmes will also be conducted for them. The multi-storeyed building will have an auditorium to accommodate 200 persons, a video conference hall," he informed.

The academy chief also said that a library, computer lab will be provided. On completion the new building will provide a better platform to the State journalists.