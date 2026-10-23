Conduct water quality tests regularly: HMWSSB MD

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB ) Managing Director K Ashok Reddy ordered that the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Water Board related departments should work in coordination and conduct water quality tests regularly as per the prescribed standards during an inspection to the green water filling station in Kokapet on Thursday.

He Said HMWSSB is taking steps to reduce the pressure on drinking water resources in the city and to use purified water for non-drinking purposes.

The MD inspected the water quality testing laboratory at the filling station and reviewed with the officials the process of conducting tests, various quality standards and recording of results.

He suggested that the test results should be uploaded online from time to time and linked to be monitored directly from the Water Board headquarters. For this, he said that necessary technical arrangements should be completed in coordination with the Water Board IT department.

He also ordered that special attention should be paid to the quantity of water filled in tankers. He suggested that different filling limits should be set according to tankers of different capacities and that the quantity of water filled in each tanker along with the filling details should be recorded accurately.

They were encouraged to use the treated water for non-potable purposes such as building construction, industrial needs, road cleaning, dust control, and garden maintenance. It was clarified that there should be continuous monitoring of water quality, supply quantity, and safety standards in the management of green water filling stations.