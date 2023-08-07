Conducting last rites with State honours for Gaddar is an insult for police department: ATF

Hyderabad: Sashidhar said that many policemen and civilians lost their lives in the anti-Naxalite struggle and if Gaddar's last rites are conducted with State government honours, it will be an insult to their sacrifices.



Gaddar, he said, was the man who turned thousands of youth towards the Naxalite movement with his revolutionary songs. He said that thousands of policemen have been sacrificed by the Naxalite movement. He criticized that through his literature, he made the youth to take up armed struggle against the democratic system and branded them as traitors.