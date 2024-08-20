Conductor, nurse help woman deliver baby on TSRTC bus

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) woman conductor and a nurse safely delivered a baby girl on a TSRTC bus operating on the Gadwal-Wanaparthy route. The incident occurred on Monday morning, and both the mother and child are reported to be in stable condition.

Sandhya, a pregnant woman from Gadwal, was on her way to Wanaparthy to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when she suddenly went into labour as the bus approached Nachahalli. Recognising the urgency of the situation, conductor G Bharati immediately alerted the driver to stop the bus. With the help a nurse who was travelling as a passenger successfully assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby girl.

Following the birth, both mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where they were confirmed to be stable and receiving the necessary medical care.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar appreciated the RTC bus conductor and the nurse for showing their presence of mind and going the extra mile while performing their duties.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar praised Bharati for her quick thinking and commitment to service, emphasising the importance of social responsibility among RTC employees in bringing passengers safely to their destinations.