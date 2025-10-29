Cong betrayed Divyangs too, alleges Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao termed the Congress-led state government, accusing it of betraying persons with disabilities (Divyangs) by failing to fulfil pre-election promises. Addressing a gathering of Divyangs at his office on Tuesday, Rao expressed deep anguish over the alleged neglect shown by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration.

Joined by KolliNageshwar Rao, State Convenor of the BJP Divyang Cell, Rao listened to grievances from disabled citizens who claimed the Congress government had reneged on its commitment to increase monthly pensions from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. They also highlighted the non-distribution of promised modern assistive equipment and the absence of a dedicated employment quota.

Rao contrasted this with the welfare initiatives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, which he said had consistently supported Divyangs through free distribution of tricycles, hearing aids, and a 4 per cent job reservation in central services. He also cited loan assistance programmes under the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) aimed at promoting self-employment.

Declaring the BJP as the only party committed to safeguarding the rights and dignity of Divyangs, Rao urged them to actively participate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election campaign and “teach the Congress a fitting lesson.”

Earlier in the day, Rao visited the Sringeri Shankara Math in Nallakunta, where he offered prayers to Sri ShardambaAmmavaru and received blessings from Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri SriVidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam. He prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Telangana. Maheshwar Reddy, along with family members and BJP leaders, accompanied him during the visit.